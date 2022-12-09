CEDAR FALLS. Iowa (AP)Roberts Berze came off the bench to score 12 points and help lead McNeese past Northern Iowa 52-49 on Friday night.

Berze finished 4 of 8 from 3-point range for the Cowboys (4-6). Johnathan Massie scored 11 points and added three steals.

Trey Campbell led the way for the Panthers (3-6) with 17 points and six rebounds. Michael Duax added 16 points, 11 rebounds and three steals.

McNeese went into halftime ahead of Northern Iowa 27-23.

