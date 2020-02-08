Bertrand’s career-high 31 sparks Towson past Drexel 76-69

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Allen Bertrand scored a career-high 31 points, Brian Fobbs added 19 more and, sparked by a Charles Thomas dunk, Towson battled past Drexel 76-69 on Saturday

Bertrand was 10-for-16 shooting with three 3-pointers and made all eight free throws.

Trailing by as many as six early in the second half, Thomas picked off a Drexel pass and hammered down a dunk that lifted Towson (14-11, 8-5 Colonial Athletic Association) to a 47-46 lead with 12:43 to go and the Tigers never trailed again, snapping Drexel’s string of five straight wins at home.

The Dragons (13-12, 6-6) led 40-33 at the break but Towson shot 52% in the last 20 minutes. Bertrand scored 20 points after halftime and Fobbs 15 as Towson outscored Drexel 43-29 in the second.

Camren Wynter led the Dragons with 24 points, Zach Walton added 17 and James Butler scored 13 with eight rebounds.

Towson plays Regent at home on Wednesday in a non-conference game. Drexel plays William & Mary on the road on Thursday.

