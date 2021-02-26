Berhow scores 15 to carry N. Iowa over Illinois St. 70-56

NORMAL, Ill. (AP)Trae Berhow posted 15 points as Northern Iowa defeated Illinois State 70-56 on Friday night.

Bowen Born had 12 points for Northern Iowa (8-15, 6-11 Missouri Valley Conference). Noah Carter added 12 points. Austin Phyfe had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Dusan Mahorcic had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Redbirds (7-16, 4-13). Antonio Reeves added 10 points. DJ Horne had seven rebounds.

