Berhow, Carter lead Northern Iowa past St. Ambrose 98-53

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP)Trae Berhow scored 19 points as Northern Iowa easily beat St. Ambrose 98-53 on Friday night.

Noah Carter added 17 points while Bowen Born chipped in 16 for Northern Iowa (1-3). James Betz had 14 points. Berhow shot 4 for 6 from beyond the arc and grabbed six rebounds.

John Kerr had 10 rebounds for the Fighting Bees.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery