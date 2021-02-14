Berhow, Carter lead N. Iowa past Valparaiso 74-60

NCAA Men's Basketball
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP)Trae Berhow Noah Carter each scored 17 points and Northern Iowa defeated Valparaiso 74-60 on Sunday night.

Nate Heise added 15 points, Austin Phyfe 12 and Northern Iowa (7-14, 5-10 Missouri Valley Conference) snapped a two-game losing streak.

Heise’ 3-pointer with 10:40 remaining ended a 10-0 run which put the Panthers up 58-41. Northern Iowa shot 52.8% (28 for 53) and made all 10 of their foul shots.

Ben Krikke scored 12 for Valparaiso (8-14, 5-8), Sheldon Edwards 11 and Donovan Clay 10.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

