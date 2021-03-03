Bergersen leads Central Arkansas past SE Louisiana 88-71

CONWAY, Ark. (AP)Rylan Bergersen scored 20 points as short-handed Central Arkansas beat Southeastern Louisiana 88-71 on Wednesday night.

Eddy Kayouloud had 19 points and nine rebounds for Central Arkansas (5-18, 4-11 Southland Conference) in its home finale. Jared Chatham added 16 points and nine rebounds. Collin Cooper had 12 points.

Bergersen and Cooper each made four 3-pointers and the Bears were 13 of 23 from behind the arc, a season-high.

Central Arkansas also posted a season-high 22 assists on 32 field goals. The Bears were playing a seven-man rotation but the victory maintains their chances at a berth in the Southland tournament next week.

Nick Caldwell had 16 points for the Lions (7-16, 5-10), who have lost three straight. Gus Okafor and Keon Clergeot each added 14 points.

Southeastern Louisiana defeated Central Arkansas 69-57 on Jan. 27.

