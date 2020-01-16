Live Now
Benning scores 15 to lead Fairfield past St. Peter’s 61-51

Posted: / Updated:

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP)Taj Benning registered 15 points as Fairfield topped St. Peter’s 61-51 on Wednesday night.

Benning converted all 10 of his free throw attempts.

Chris Maidoh had nine rebounds and four blocks for Fairfield (7-9, 3-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).

Landon Taliaferro was held to only 5 points despite leading the Stags in scoring heading into the matchup with 15 points per game. He hit 20 percent from behind the arc (1 of 5).

Matthew Lee had 10 points and five steals for the Peacocks (5-9, 2-3). Doug Edert added 10 points.

Fairfield faces Iona on the road on Friday. St. Peter’s takes on Quinnipiac on the road on Saturday.

