Bennett, Buster lift Lamar past Louisiana-Monroe 63-60

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MONROE, La. (AP)Quinlan Bennett had 17 points and 11 rebounds as Lamar edged past Louisiana-Monroe 63-60 on Wednesday night.

Davion Buster added 16 points and while Avery Sullivan chipped in 15 for Lamar (1-4).

Russell Harrison had 22 points and nine rebounds for the Warhawks (1-2). Josh Nicholas added 11 points and Koreem Ozier had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery