Belo scores 23 to carry Montana St. over Weber St. 77-63

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP)Jubrile Belo had a season-high 23 points plus 11 rebounds as Montana State defeated Weber State 77-63 on Saturday night.

Belo made 9 of 12 shots.

Harald Frey had 16 points and 10 assists for Montana State (14-11, 8-6 Big Sky Conference). Borja Fernandez added 14 points. Amin Adamu had 13 points.

Cody John had 18 points for the Wildcats (10-16, 6-9). Jerrick Harding added 16 points. Kham Davis had 10 points.

The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the Wildcats this season. Montana State defeated Weber State 62-61 on Jan. 23. Montana State matches up against Portland State on the road on Thursday. Weber State faces Southern Utah at home next Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞