BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP)Jubrile Belo scored 21 points as Montana State beat Portland State 91-78 on Saturday night.

Belo had 11 rebounds for the Bobcats (21-9, 14-3 Big Sky Conference). Raequan Battle scored 20 points, going 6 of 11 and 7 of 9 from the free throw line. Great Osobor shot 4 of 9 from the field and 6 for 9 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding eight rebounds and three blocks.

The Vikings (12-17, 6-10) were led by Cameron Parker, who recorded 26 points and four assists. Portland State also got 12 points and six rebounds from Jorell Saterfield. Keshaun Saunders also recorded 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.