Belo scores 20 to carry Montana St. over N. Arizona 63-57

NCAA Men's Basketball
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP)Jubrile Belo had 20 points and 13 rebounds as Montana State defeated Northern Arizona 63-57 on Saturday.

Harald Frey had 16 points and six assists for Montana State (15-14, 9-9 Big Sky Conference), which snapped its four-game road losing streak. Ladan Ricketts added 12 points. Borja Fernandez had 10 points.

Cameron Shelton had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Lumberjacks (16-12, 10-9). Bernie Andre added 12 points. Brooks DeBisschop had 10 rebounds.

The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the Lumberjacks for the season. Montana State defeated Northern Arizona 63-61 on Dec. 30. Montana State plays Southern Utah at home on Thursday. Northern Arizona finishes out the regular season against Portland State on the road on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

