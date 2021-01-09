Belmont wins ninth consecutive game

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)JaCobi Wood matched his career high with 21 points as Belmont extended its win streak to nine games, routing UT Martin 89-69 on Saturday.

Nick Muszynski had 11 points for Belmont (12-1, 6-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Even Brauns added 10 points as did EJ Bellinger.

Anthony Thomas had 21 points and six rebounds for the Skyhawks (3-6, 1-4), who have lost six games in a row. Eden Holt added 11 points and six assists. Cameron Holden had 10 points.

The Bruins improve to 2-0 against the Skyhawks for the season. Belmont defeated UT Martin 90-69 last Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES