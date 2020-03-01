Live Now
WATCH LIVE: South Carolina Primary 2020 Coverage

Belmont wins 10th straight, tops Tennessee State 72-65

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Tyler Scanlon had 20 points as Belmont extended its winning streak to 10 games, topping Tennessee State 72-65 on Saturday night.

Nick Muszynski had 19 points for Belmont (24-7, 15-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Grayson Murphy added 13 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Michael Littlejohn had 18 points for the Tigers (17-14, 9-9). Wesley Harris added 16 points and seven rebounds. Carlos Marshall Jr. had 13 points.

The Bruins improve to 2-0 against the Tigers this season. Belmont defeated Tennessee State 74-51 on Feb. 13.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞