LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP)Jaylen Fairman scored 16 points as Bellarmine beat Wabash 86-45 on Tuesday night.

Fairman shot 6 for 10, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc for the Knights (4-6). Ben Johnson scored 12 points and added five rebounds. Sam Devault was 4-of-4 shooting (3 for 3 from distance) to finish with 11 points.

Styles McCorkle led the way for the Little Giants (0-1) with 10 points. Wabash also got nine points from Ahmoni Jones. Sam Comer also put up seven points.

