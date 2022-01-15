Bell scores 17, North Texas edges Western Kentucky 65-60

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted:

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP)Thomas Bell scored 17 points with six rebounds and four assists to lead North Texas to a 65-60 win over Western Kentucky on Saturday.

Tylor Perry made 8 of 11 free throws and added 13 points with seven assists for the Mean Green (11-4, 4-1 Conference USA). Abou Ousmane added 10 points.

Dayvion McKnight scored 23 points for the Hilltoppers (10-7, 2-2). Jamarion Sharp scored 13 points.

