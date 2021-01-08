Bell leads North Texas over UTSA 77-70

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANTONIO (AP)Thomas Bell had 17 points and three blocks as North Texas defeated UTSA 77-70 on Friday night.

Javion Hamlet had 15 points and six rebounds for North Texas (5-4, 1-0 Conference USA), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Zachary Simmons and Mardrez McBride each had 13 points.

Jhivvan Jackson had 26 points for the Roadrunners (4-6, 0-3). Keaton Wallace added 14 points and Jacob Germany had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES