Beaudion leads Cleveland State past Detroit 64-59

CLEVELAND (AP)Craig Beaudion scored 17 points and Cleveland State beat Detroit 64-59 on Thursday night.

Algevon Eichelberger added 16 points while Franklyn Penn Jr. chipped in 15 points and seven rebounds. Eichelberger also had three blocks for the Vikings (7-10, 3-1 Horizon League).

Antoine Davis had 15 points for the Titans (3-14, 1-3). Justin Miller added 14 points and seven rebounds. Brad Calipari had 11 points. Davis, the nation’s third-leading scorer at 24.9 points per game, was just 5 of 22 from the floor, including 2 of 11 from the arc. Chris Brandon grabbed 16 rebounds.

Cleveland State faces Oakland at home on Saturday. Detroit takes on Youngstown State on the road on Saturday.

