Beatty scores 22 to lead La Salle over Saint Louis 82-75

PHILADELPHIA (AP)David Beatty had a career-high 22 points as La Salle defeated Saint Louis 82-75 on Wednesday night.

Sherif Kenney had 17 points for La Salle (8-10, 5-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jack Clark added 15 points and nine rebounds. Clifton Moore had 11 points and three blocks.

Javonte Perkins had 13 points for the Billikens (7-3, 0-2). Fred Thatch Jr. added 12 points and nine rebounds. Jordan Goodwin had 12 points and six rebounds.

