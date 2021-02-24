Beatty scores 22 to carry La Salle past Duquesne 85-65

PHILADELPHIA (AP)David Beatty tied his career high with 22 points, Christian Ray added 14 points and 14 rebounds, and La Salle rolled past Duquesne 85-65 on Wednesday night.

Jhamir Brickus added 17 points and six assists for La Salle (9-14, 6-10 Atlantic 10 Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Sherif Kenney had 14 points.

La Salle scored a season-high 52 points in the second half.

Marcus Weathers had 23 points for the Dukes (7-8, 6-7). Toby Okani and Andre Harris added 11 points apiece.

