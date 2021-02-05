Beasley, Whitney lift Montana over Portland St. 70-64 in OT

Robby Beasley III had 14 points, includ ing a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of regulation, and Brandon Whitney had six of his 14 points in overtime as Montana beat Portland State 70-64 on Thursday night.

Whitney made two free throws to cap a stretch where he scored six straight Montana points for a 62-56 lead with 1:31 to play. From there the Grizzlies went 8 for 8 from the foul line.

The Vikings missed a potential clinching bucket with 7.8 seconds in regulation, as well as a difficult tip. Michael Steadman got the rebound, found Whitney, who got the ball ahead to Beasley. Beasley pulled up from a good six feet behind the NBA 3-point line on the right wing and knocked down the tying shot.

Kyle Owens and Stead scored 12 points each for the Grizzlies (8-8, 4-5 Big Sky Conference).

Khalid Thomas had 13 points for the Vikings (4-9, 2-5). John Hall added 11 points. James Scott had 10 points and six rebounds.

