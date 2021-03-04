Bean scores 21 to carry Utah St. over Wyoming 72-59

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LOGAN, Utah (AP)Justin Bean tied his season high with 21 points plus 10 rebounds as Utah State beat Wyoming 72-59 on Thursday night.

Neemias Queta had 14 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks for Utah State (17-7, 14-4 Mountain West Conference). Steven Ashworth added 13 points. Rollie Worster had six assists.

Hunter Maldonado had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Cowboys (12-10, 6-9). Xavier DuSell added 12 points. Hunter Thompson had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES