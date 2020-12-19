Bean lifts Utah St. past N. Colorado 63-50

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LOGAN, Utah (AP)Justin Bean had 12 points and 11 rebounds to lift Utah State to a 63-50 win over Northern Colorado on Friday night.

Marco Anthony had 19 points for Utah State (3-3). Rollie Worster added 12 points. Neemias Queta had three assists.

Daylen Kountz had 13 points and six rebounds for the Bears (3-2). Kur Jockuch added 11 points. Bodie Hume had 10 points and six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Sunday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery