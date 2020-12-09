Baxter leads Morgan State over Iona 83-72

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP)Troy Baxter scored 25 points and Lagio Grantsaan added 22 points as Morgan State topped Iona 83-72 on Tuesday.

Malik Miller had 11 points and six rebounds for Morgan State (2-1). Sherwyn Devonish added seven assists.

Tahlik Chavez had 17 points for the Gaels (1-2). Berrick JeanLouis added 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Isaiah Ross had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

