Baxter leads Morgan State over Iona 83-72

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP)Troy Baxter scored 25 points and Lagio Grantsaan added 22 points as Morgan State topped Iona 83-72 on Tuesday.
Malik Miller had 11 points and six rebounds for Morgan State (2-1). Sherwyn Devonish added seven assists.
Tahlik Chavez had 17 points for the Gaels (1-2). Berrick JeanLouis added 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Isaiah Ross had 12 points.
