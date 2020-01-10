Baxter-Bell leads Liberty past North Alabama 63-52

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP)Myo Baxter-Bell came off the bench to score 16 points to carry Liberty to a 63-52 win over North Alabama on Thursday night, the Flames’ seventh consecutive home victory.

Caleb Homesley and Scottie James added 14 points apiece for Liberty (17-1, 3-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). James had seven rebounds. Baxter-Bell was 5 of 7 from the field and 6 of 6 from the foul line despite wearing a clear protective mask.

Mervin James had 16 points for the Lions (6-10, 1-2), who trailed by 15 late in the first half. North Alabama closed the first half with a 10-2 run to trail 34-27 at the break.

Liberty twice got the lead into double figures in the first half of the second half but a 9-0 pulled the Lions with three with 6:17 to play. but they missed 5 of 6 shots the rest of the way and had three turnovers.

