Battle scores 22 to lift Temple past Tulsa 76-67

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP)Alex Lomax came off the bench to score 14 points and lead Memphis to a 76-72 win over SMU on Tuesday night.

D.J. Jeffries had 12 points for Memphis (9-5, 5-2 American Athletic Conference). Landers Nolley II added 12 points. Moussa Cisse had 10 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.