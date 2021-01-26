Battle scores 22 to lift Temple past Tulsa 76-67

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Khalif Battle had a career-high 22 points plus 11 rebounds as Temple defeated Tulsa 76-67 on Tuesday.

De’Vondre Perry added 17 points for Temple (4-4, 3-4 American Athletic Conference). Damian Dunn and Jake Forrester had 10 points apiece.

Rey Idowu scored a career-high 20 points for the Golden Hurricane (8-6, 5-4). Elijah Joiner added 15 points and Brandon Rachal had 12.

