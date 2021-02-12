Bassey leads Western Kentucky over Rice 77-71

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP)Charles Bassey had 18 points and 12 rebounds as Western Kentucky topped Rice 77-71 on Friday night. Taveion Hollingsworth and Josh Anderson added 17 points each for the Hilltoppers.

Luke Frampton had six assists for Western Kentucky (14-4, 7-2 Conference USA), which won its fifth consecutive game.

Western Kentucky scored 50 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Travis Evee had 19 points for the Owls (12-9, 6-7). Quincy Olivari added 18 points. Riley Abercrombie had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES