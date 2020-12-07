Bassey carries W. Kentucky past Mississippi Valley St. 96-69

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP)Charles Bassey recorded 13 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks to carry Western Kentucky to a 96-69 win over Mississippi Valley State in its home opener on Sunday.

Taveion Hollingsworth had 16 points for the Hilltoppers (3-2), who rebounded after losses to then-No. 15 West Virginia and Louisville. Kevin Osawe added 15 points and seven rebounds. Jordan Rawls had 12 points and five rebounds.

Twelve Hilltoppers scored.

Kam’ron Cunningham had 23 points – 20 after halftime – for the Delta Devils (0-5). Devin Gordon added 21 points. Caleb Hunter had a season-high 15 points. MVSU has lost 11 of its last 12 games going back to last season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery