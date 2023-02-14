BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP)Reggie Bass’ 25 points, including the go-ahead free throws in the final minute, helped Central Michigan beat Bowling Green 77-74 on Tuesday night.

Bass had six rebounds and seven assists for the Chippewas (10-16, 5-8 Mid-American Conference). Brian Taylor scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 11 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds and six assists. Max Majerle was 4 of 8 shooting (2 for 5 from distance) to finish with 10 points.

The Falcons (10-16, 4-9) were led by Kaden Metheny, who recorded 19 points. Rashaun Agee added 11 points and two steals for Bowling Green. In addition, Chandler Turner had nine points, seven rebounds and two steals. The loss was the Falcons’ sixth straight.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.