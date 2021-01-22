Basile scores 24 to carry Wright State past IUPUI 95-65

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Grant Basile had a career-high 24 points as Wright State routed IUPUI 95-65 on Friday.

Loudon Love had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Wright State (10-4, 8-3 Horizon League). Tanner Holden added 15 points, and Trey Calvin had 12.

The 95 points were a season best for Wright State.

Jaylen Minnett had 17 points for the Jaguars (3-5, 2-5). Marcus Burk added 14 points and Bakari LaStrap had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES