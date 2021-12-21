Basile leads Wright State in 84-70 upset over N.C. State

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP)Grant Basile scored 23 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and Wright State pulled away early in the second half to upset North Carolina State 84-70 on Tuesday night.

N.C. State (7-5), which has lost four of five, also ended a 29-game regular season home winning streak against nonconference opponents and lost for just the second time (10-2) against Horizon League opponents.

Wright State (4-7) used a 24-11 run to open the second half and led by double digits nearly the rest of the way. AJ Braun scored seven points as five Raiders scored during the stretch.

Basile finished 9-of-16 shooting and had a game-high four assists. Trey Calvin added 19 points and the pair combined for five of the Raiders’ seven 3-pointers.

Tanner Holden added 17 points and Braun finished with 13. The Raiders shot 31 of 59 (52.5%) and made 15 of their 16 free throws. It was the second straight win for Raiders, who used a 23-2 run in a nine-point win over Tennessee Tech.

Freshman guard Terquavion Smith scored a career-high 27 points to lead the Wolfpack. Smith entered averaging 18.5 points and has scored in double figures in five consecutive games. Smith’s 3-pointer cut the deficit to 66-59 but they didn’t get closer.

Jericole Hellems added 14 points and Dereon Seabron had 10 for the Wolfpack, which shot 38% percent (29 of 76) from the floor and 27% (7 of 26) from long range.

It was the first meeting between the teams.

