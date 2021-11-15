Barthelemy scores career-high 22 as Colorado routs Maine

BOULDER, Colo. (AP)Sophomore Keeshawn Barthelemy scored a career-high 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the floor and Colorado breezed to a 90-46 victory over Maine in nonconference play Monday night.

Barthelemy, who hails from Montreal, Quebec, has now scored 61 points in a 3-0 start for the Buffaloes. Jabari Walker, another sophomore, scored 15 on 5-of-9 shooting. Sophomore Nique Clifford contributed 10 points and five rebounds off the bench.

With the game tied at 15, Barthelemy scored on a dunk and Walker followed with a free throw and a 3-pointer to ignite an 18-7 run that gave Colorado a 33-22 lead with 3:33 left before halftime. From there, Barthelemy had a three-point play and a layup as the Buffs pushed their lead to 46-29 at intermission.

Vukasin Masic hit both of his 3-point tries and scored 11 to lead the Black Bears (1-2). Reserve Chris Efretuei finished with 10 points and six rebounds.

Colorado shot 54.4% from the floor, made half of its 14 3-pointers and hit 70% at the free-throw line. Maine shot 32.7% overall, 23.8% from distance and 60% at the foul line.

