HANOVER, N.H. (AP)Brendan Barry posted 18 points as Dartmouth rolled past Columbia 79-50 on Saturday night.

Dame Adelekun had 10 points for the Big Green (7-15, 4-7 Ivy League). Aaryn Rai and Garrison Wade grabbed seven rebounds apiece.

Columbia totaled 20 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Zavian McLean scored a season-high 21 points and had five steals for the Lions (4-20, 1-11), who have now lost 10 consecutive games. Robbie Stankard added nine rebounds. Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa had eight rebounds.

The Big Green improve to 2-0 against the Lions this season. Dartmouth defeated Columbia 76-63 on Jan. 29.

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com