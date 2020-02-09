Closings & Delays
Barnes, Bell lead Jacksonville over NJIT

NCAA Men's Basketball
NEWARK, N.J. (AP)Destin Barnes scored 17 points and David Bell had a double-double and Jacksonville beat NJIT 65-54 on Saturday.

Bell scored 14 points with 11 rebounds and Barnes grabbed seven rebounds. The Dolphins (12-14, 5-6 Atlantic Sun) led 32-28 at halftime and took control with 10-3 run over the first 5-1/2 minutes after the break.

Zach Cooks had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Highlanders (7-16, 4-6). San Antonio Brinson scored 15 points and Souleymane Diakite had seven rebounds and four blocks.

The Dolphins improve to 2-0 against the Highlanders on the season. Jacksonville defeated NJIT 68-52 on Jan. 9. Jacksonville matches up against North Florida on the road on Thursday. NJIT matches up against Lipscomb on the road on Thursday.

