Barisic, Wallace lift UTSA over Lamar 88-66

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANTONIO (AP)Luka Barisic scored 18 points with 10 rebounds off the bench and UTSA rolled past Lamar 88-66 on Tuesday night.

Keaton Wallace added 12 points for the Roadrunners and Eric Parrish scored 11. Jacob Germany had 10 points for UTSA (4-3), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory.

Davion Buster had 18 points for the Cardinals (1-7). Kasen Harrison added 13 points and Anderson Kopp 10.

UTSA plays Rice on the road next Friday. Lamar takes on Southeastern Louisiana at home next Tuesday.

