TULSA, Okla. (AP)Luka Barisic had 22 points as Western Illinois narrowly beat Oral Roberts 90-85 on Thursday night.

Barisic hit 4 of 6 3-pointers. He added nine rebounds.

Will Carius had 19 points for Western Illinois (14-9, 5-6 Summit League). Trenton Massner added 18 points and seven rebounds. Colton Sandage had 13 points.

Western Illinois led 45-22 at halftime. Oral Roberts mounted a charge in the second half, scoring 63 but coming up just short. The Golden Eagles’ 63 points in the second half marked a season high for the team.

Max Abmas had 33 points for the Golden Eagles (15-8, 9-3). Issac McBride added 14 points. Kareem Thompson had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Leathernecks leveled the season series against the Golden Eagles. Oral Roberts defeated Western Illinois 87-86 on Jan. 8.

