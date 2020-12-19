Bannan leads Montana past Dickinson State 78-51

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP)Josh Bannan recorded 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead Montana to a 78-51 win over Dickinson State on Friday.

Michael Steadman had 18 points for Montana (3-4). Kyle Owens added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Bryce Knox had 20 points for the Blue Hawks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Sunday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery