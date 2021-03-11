Banks Scores 20 to carry St. Peter’s over Rider 75-60

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP)Daryl Banks III had a season-high 20 points as third-seeded Saint Peter’s defeated 11th-seeded Rider 75-60 in the Metro Atlantic Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Thursday.

KC Ndefo had 18 points and seven rebounds for St. Peter’s (14-10). Hassan Drame added 10 points.

Rodney Henderson Jr. and Dwight Murray Jr. had 15 points each for the Broncs (6-17).

The Peacocks will take on No. 7 seed Fairfield in a Friday semifinal.

