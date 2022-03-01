NEW YORK (AP)Daryl Banks III posted 13 points as St. Peter’s rolled past Manhattan 73-51 on Tuesday night.

Doug Edert, KC Ndefo and Fousseyni Drame each added 12 points for St. Peter’s (15-11, 13-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).

Warren Williams had 12 points for the Jaspers (14-14, 7-12). Josh Roberts added eight rebounds.

The Peacocks improve to 2-0 against the Jaspers this season. St. Peter’s defeated Manhattan 77-51 on Jan. 28.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com