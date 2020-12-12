Banks III scores 19 to lead Saint Peter’s past Niagara 70-54

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP)Daryl Banks III had 19 points as St. Peter’s beat Niagara 70-54 on Friday night.

It was the first Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

KC Ndefo had 12 points and four blocks for St. Peter’s (3-2, 1-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Matthew Lee added 11 points and nine assists. Fousseyni Drame had 14 rebounds.

Kobi Nwandu had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Purple Eagles (0-2, 0-1). Justin Roberts added 13 points. Greg Kuakumensah had 12 points.

Marcus Hammond, the Purple Eagles’ second-leading scorer entering the contest at 8.0 points per game, shot only 15% (2 of 13) from the field.

Photo Gallery