OLEAN, N.Y. (AP)Daryl Banks III and Moses Flowers had 20 points each in Saint Bonaventure’s 71-63 victory over Richmond on Saturday.

Banks had five rebounds for the Bonnies (9-9, 3-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Flowers was 7 of 9 shooting, including 3 for 4 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line. Kyrell Luc shot 6 for 22 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 17 points.

Matt Grace led the Spiders (10-8, 3-2) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Tyler Burton added 15 points for Richmond. In addition, Isaiah Bigelow had 13 points and six rebounds.

Banks scored seven points in the first half and Saint Bonaventure went into halftime trailing 29-23. Flowers scored 15 points in the second half to help lead Saint Bonaventure to an eight-point victory.

NEXT UP

Saint Bonaventure plays Wednesday against Duquesne at home, while Richmond hosts Rhode Island on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.