Ballard scores 17 to carry Fresno St. past Air Force 69-63

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP)Junior Ballard had 17 points as Fresno State beat Air Force 69-63 on Thursday night.

Christian Gray had 11 points for Fresno State (8-7, 6-7 Mountain West Conference), which snapped its five-game road losing streak.

The Bulldogs went 8 for 8 from the foul line in the final two minutes after A.J. Walker hit a 3-pointer to make it a one-point game. Ballard made four of the free throws in the the last 30 seconds.

Walker scored a career-high 33 points, making 6 of 12 3-pointers and 11 of 11 free throws and had five steals for the Falcons (4-15, 2-13), who have now lost eight games in a row.

