Ballard scores 15 to lift Cal Poly past Hawaii 79-75 in OT

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP)Junior Ballard posted 15 points and six rebounds as Cal Poly edged past Hawaii 79-75 in overtime on Saturday night.

Colby Rogers gave the Mustangs the lead for good at 77-75 on a 3-pointer with 25 seconds left in overtime and added a pair of free throws with 9 seconds left to secure the win.

Jamal Smith had 14 points and seven rebounds for Cal Poly (7-16, 4-5 Big West Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Rogers finished with 12 points. Tuukka Jaakkola had 12 points and three blocks.

Dawson Carper scored a career-high 20 points and had 11 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (14-8, 5-3). Drew Buggs added 19 points and 11 rebounds. Justin Webster had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Eddie Stansberry, the Rainbow Warriors’ leading scorer heading into the matchup at 17 points per game, was held to only 5 points on 2-of-10 shooting.

The Mustangs evened the season series against the Rainbow Warriors with the win. Hawaii defeated Cal Poly 65-61 on Jan. 16. Cal Poly takes on Cal State Northridge on the road on Thursday. Hawaii plays Long Beach State at home on Wednesday.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com