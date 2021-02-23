Baldwin, VCU sink Saint Louis 67-65

NCAA Men's Basketball
RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Adrian Baldwin Jr. had 15 points and sank four foul shots in the last 50 seconds and VCU held on to beat Saint Louis 67-65 on Tuesday night.

Baldwin, who also distributed seven assists, made two free throws with four seconds left for the 67-65 advantage. VCU’s Javonte Perkins missed a 3-pointer as time expired.

Vince Williams Jr. had 16 points and nine rebounds for VCU (17-5, 10-3 Atlantic 10 Conference).

Hasahn French scored a season-high 21 points and had eight rebounds for the Billikens (11-5, 4-4). Jordan Goodwin added 16 points and 12 rebounds and Perkins scored 16 and seven rebounds.

