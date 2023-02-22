RENO, Nev. (AP)Will Baker’s 18 points helped Nevada defeat San Jose State 66-51 on Tuesday.

Baker also had five rebounds for the Wolf Pack (21-7, 11-4 Mountain West Conference). Darrion Williams added 14 points while shooting 5 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc, and they also had five rebounds. Kenan Blackshear shot 5 of 7 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Spartans (16-12, 7-8) were led in scoring by Tibet Gorener, who finished with 14 points. San Jose State also got 13 points and four assists from Omari Moore.

Nevada used a 10-0 second-half run to come back from a two-point deficit and take the lead at 50-42 with 8:04 left in the half before finishing off the victory.

NEXT UP

Nevada plays Fresno State on the road on Friday, and San Jose State hosts Boise State on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.