Baker scores 23 to lift UC Irvine past CS Fullerton 89-78

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP)Dawson Baker had a season-high 23 points as UC Irvine got past Cal State Fullerton 89-78 on Friday.

Baker shot 10 for 12 from the line.

JC Butler had 14 points for UC Irvine (12-7, 9-3 Big West Conference). Collin Welp added 13 points and 11 rebounds. DJ Davis had 11 points.

Johnny Wang had 18 points for the Titans (5-7, 4-7). Dante Maddox Jr. added 14 points. Tray Maddox Jr. had 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES