Baker scores 23 to carry Duquesne past Fordham 86-62

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP)Chad Baker had 23 points as Duquesne routed Fordham 86-62 on Wednesday night.

Marcus Weathers had 19 points and 12 rebounds for Duquesne (5-6, 4-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Michael Hughes added 13 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, and Tyson Acuff had 11 points.

Duquesne posted a season-high 25 assists, and scored a season-high 48 points in the second half.

Chris Austin had 19 points for the Rams (1-8, 1-8), who have now lost six straight games. Ty Perry added 13 points, and Joel Soriano had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Dukes improve to 2-0 against the Rams for the season. Duquesne defeated Fordham 48-45 on Jan. 9.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES