Baker lifts Central Connecticut over Bryant 75-70

NCAA Men's Basketball
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP)Myles Baker had a season-high 24 points as Central Connecticut edged past Bryant 75-70 on Saturday.

Baker made 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Jamir Reed had seven rebounds for Central Connecticut (3-24, 2-12 Northeast Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Xavier Wilson added three blocks.

Michael Green III had 17 points for the Bulldogs (12-14, 4-9). Hall Elisias added 12 points and nine rebounds. Benson Lin had 12 points.

Adam Grant, the Bulldogs’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 17 points per game, shot only 20 percent for the game (1 of 5).

The Blue Devils evened the season series against the Bulldogs with the win. Bryant defeated Central Connecticut 64-60 last Saturday. Central Connecticut plays Fairleigh Dickinson at home on Tuesday. Bryant plays Merrimack at home on Tuesday.

