Bailey scores 24, leads Bethune-Cookman past Howard, 87-68

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP)Isaiah Bailey scored 24 points as Bethune-Cookman topped Howard 87-68 on Monday night.

Bailey hit 8 of 10 from the free throw line. Leon Redd added 23 points and had five steals. Malik Maitland had 14 points for Bethune-Cookman (12-12, 6-4 Mid-Eastern Conference) while Wali Parks added 11 points.

Charles Williams had 20 points for the Bison (2-24, 0-11), whose losing streak stretched to 14 games. Wayne Bristol Jr. added 14 points.

The Wildcats improve to 2-0 against the Bison. Bethune-Cookman defeated Howard 102-73 on Jan. 6. Bethune-Cookman plays Maryland Eastern Shore on the road on Saturday. Howard plays NC A&T on the road next Saturday.

