Bailey lifts Pacific past Montana St. 74-70 in OT

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP)Jeremiah Bailey had 10 points and 10 rebounds to lift Pacific to a 74-70 overtime win over Montana State on Wednesday.

Broc Finstuen had 19 points and nine rebounds for Pacific (2-1). Daniss Jenkins added 17 points.

Amin Adamu had 17 points for the Bobcats (1-1). Xavier Bishop added 15 points and six rebounds. Borja Fernandez had 10 points.

