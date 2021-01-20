Ayers scores 23 to lead Mercer over The Citadel 83-63

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Leon Ayers III had a season-high 23 points as Mercer easily defeated The Citadel 83-63 on Wednesday.

Maciej Bender had 15 points and three blocks for Mercer (9-4, 2-3 Southern Conference). Neftali Alvarez added 13 points and seven assists, and Ross Cummings also scored 13 points.

Hayden Brown had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (8-4, 1-4), who have now lost four consecutive games. Kaiden Rice added 16 points and seven rebounds, and Brady Spence had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES